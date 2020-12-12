JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,831 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,563,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,671,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

