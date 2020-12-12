JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.