SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 218.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of SVMK worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 491.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $635,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

