JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 22,017 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $15,509,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Primerica by 26.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of PRI opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $141.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.