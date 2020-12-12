JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,299 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

