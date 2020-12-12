JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LZB shares. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

