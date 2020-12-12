JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of MGM Growth Properties worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,170,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $33.02 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Raymond James started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

