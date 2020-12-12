JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 409,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,687,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.60.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.