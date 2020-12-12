Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by HSBC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

