Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Underweight

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,841,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,260,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,942,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 882,880 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

