Jodi J. Caro Sells 4,371 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $265.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

