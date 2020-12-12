Thomas Aj Frank Sells 35,702 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $938,720.23.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $736,335.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

