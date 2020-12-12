JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 152,549 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.