The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 232.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of The Providence Service worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $147.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,382.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRSC. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

