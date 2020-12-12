AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

