Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,254 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

