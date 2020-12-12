Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 7.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PUK stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

