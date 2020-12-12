Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 53,660 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $124,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

HY opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $936.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

