Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Flying Eagle Acquisition worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,704,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition by 403.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flying Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FEAC stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Flying Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flying Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.