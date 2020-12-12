Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.87 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 465,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 629,164 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 25.2% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 300,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $3,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $386,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,181.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 231,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,160. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

