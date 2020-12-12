Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 668,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.