Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,524 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Veritex worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 524,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Veritex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Veritex by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VBTX opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.