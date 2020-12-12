Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,208 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.84% of Thermon Group worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

THR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE THR opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

