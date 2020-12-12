Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 142.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,627,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $581,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $160.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $162.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

