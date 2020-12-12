JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 313,801 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of B&G Foods worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 694.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.39 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

