JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 517,871 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Ecopetrol worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.84. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

