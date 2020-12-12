Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Maximus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,233. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.00 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

