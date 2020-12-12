Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $7.59 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

