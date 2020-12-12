Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The Progressive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Progressive by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

