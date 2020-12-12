Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 11,350 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

