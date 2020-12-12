Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 2,490 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $307,838.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,254.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $123.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,196,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,501,000 after purchasing an additional 132,015 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

