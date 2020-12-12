Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 2,490 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $307,838.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,254.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $123.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.
