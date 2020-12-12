Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

