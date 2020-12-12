Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Brightcove worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 7.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.93 million, a P/E ratio of -45.62, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

