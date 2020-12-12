Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 103,156 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,644 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

