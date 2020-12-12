Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1,090.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Granite Construction worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 50.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 289,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 97,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. BidaskClub raised Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.42.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.