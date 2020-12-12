Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.31 Million Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 141,477 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.