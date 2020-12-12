Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.31 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Kaman worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 85.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kaman by 275.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kaman by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.96 and a beta of 1.05. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.27 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

