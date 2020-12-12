Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 168,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of NuVasive worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NuVasive by 168.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 1,939.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 93,758 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.