Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Banner worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 21.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banner by 40.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 151,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Banner by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner by 5,474.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of BANR opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

