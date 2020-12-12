Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.35 Million Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $433.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

