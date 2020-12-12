Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.37 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Resources worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $57,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRK. BidaskClub lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

