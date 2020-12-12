Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Washington Federal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

