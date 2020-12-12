Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1,151.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $946,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 34.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

