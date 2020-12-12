Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Stake Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

