Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,224 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 157.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

