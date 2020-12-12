Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 28,424 Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acer Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

