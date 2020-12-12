Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 309,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $419,697.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $4,269,892 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.14. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

