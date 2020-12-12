Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,907 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 625,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 476,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 463,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 288,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

