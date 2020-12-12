Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $29.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

