Federated Hermes Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

